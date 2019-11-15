World
Sydney to keep restrictions for Christmas amid outbreak
December 23, 2020 5:38 pm
Most Sydney households will continue to be able to receive 10 visitors over Christmas. [Source: BBC]
Authorities in Sydney Australia have extended COVID restrictions on social gatherings across Christmas in a bid to curb an outbreak in Australia’s largest city.
Most Sydneysiders will continue to be able to have 10 adult visitors to their home over the holiday period.
But in a slight relaxation of rules, young children can be included on top of that number between 24-26 December.
Sydney saw just eight new cases, fuelling optimism about efforts to contain the outbreak.
The New South Wales (NSW) state government said a total of 98 cases had been found in the state capital since last week.
