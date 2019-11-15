Sydney outbreak linked to new cases in Melbourne

A pre-Christmas coronavirus outbreak in Sydney is believed to have spread to the city of Melbourne, breaking its two month run of zero community infections.

Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, endured a heavily-policed lockdown from July to October which succeeded in eradicating a second wave.

But on Thursday, officials reported six new cases with a “potential link” to a traveller from New South Wales, of which Sydney is the state capital.

Article continues after advertisement

Authorities have vowed to act quickly.

A mandatory mask-wearing order and gathering limits have been reimposed on Melbourne by officials in the state of Victoria, who described the outbreak as a “very serious situation”.