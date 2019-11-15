Switzerland to re-open 'sooner than expected'

Switzerland is to re-open all shops, restaurants, bars, and museums from 11 May.

The decision, which came sooner than expected, was taken, the government said, because the number of coronavirus cases and the number of hospitalisations was falling faster than expected.

Switzerland has had fewer than 250 cases of the virus per day for the last ten days. Its intensive care units have had space throughout the epidemic.

Article continues after advertisement

That is enough for the government to allow impatient businesses, especially bars and restaurants, to re-open.

The reopening of schools on 11 May has already been announced.

But the Swiss health minister warned this is not a return to normal: there will be no standing at bars, restaurant tables are limited to four people, with a distance of two metres between tables.

The ban on large gatherings remains.

At the same time countrywide tracing will begin, with quarantine orders for virus cases and all their contacts.

Some Swiss will breathe a sigh of relief at this decision, others, remembering how fast the virus took off in Switzerland, may fear the relaxation is too soon.