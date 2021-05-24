Home

World

Suspected gunman and five others die

| @BBCWorld
August 13, 2021 1:13 pm
[Source: BBC]

Police in the UK have confirmed six people – including a suspected gunman – have died in a firearms incident.

Police said three females, two males and the suspect died. All are thought to have died from gunshot wounds and relatives have been informed.

One of those killed was under 10 years old and more people were being treated in hospital.

Officials say the incident was “not terror-related”.

Officers appealed to the public not to speculate or share pictures of the scene on social media or anywhere else.

