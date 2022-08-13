Suspected bank robber rescued from tunnel near Vatican

[Source: BBC]

An Italian man has been rescued from a collapsed tunnel near the Vatican – and police suspect he could have been burrowing his way into a bank.

He is now recovering in hospital after firefighters spent eight hours digging him out from under a road.

But he may now need to dig himself out of further trouble, as police have arrested him and a second man for damage to public property.

Officers believe he may have been part of a gang trying to break into a bank.

Two other men were arrested for “resisting a public official” after trying to escape from the site, Rai News reports.

Three of the four men managed to escape before the tunnel collapsed, leaving the final man trapped six metres below.