Surge in deaths reported in southern Yemen

| @BBCWorld
May 15, 2020 9:58 am
There are fears that Yemen's health system would not manage an outbreak. [Source: BBC]

A dramatic rise has been reported in the number of people dying with coronavirus-like symptoms in the southern Yemeni city of Aden.

Citing official figures, Save the Children said there had been at least 380 deaths in the past week.

It is feared the number of coronavirus cases may be far higher than the few dozen that have been confirmed.

The health system has been damaged by years of civil war and ventilators are in short supply.

