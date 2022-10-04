Supreme leader blames unrest on US and Israel

Women have been at the forefront of the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini [Source: EPA]

Iran’s supreme leader has blamed the US and Israel for the protests sweeping the country following the death of a woman whilst in police custody.

In his first public comments on the unrest, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “riots” had been “engineered” by Iran’s arch-enemies and their allies.

The protests are the biggest challenge to his rule for a decade, and he urged security forces to be ready for more.

The US said it was “appalled” by the violent response to the protests.

President Joe Biden issued a statement saying he was “gravely concerned” about reports of the “intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protesters”.