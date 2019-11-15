World
Supreme Court says New York prosecutors can see records
BBC
July 10, 2020 7:45 am
The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Trump’s financial records can be examined by prosecutors in New York.
In a related case, the court ruled that this information did not have to be shared with Congress.
Mr Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon in the 1970s not to have made his tax returns public.
His lawyers had argued that he enjoyed total immunity while in office and that Congress had no valid justification to seek the records.
