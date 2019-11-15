Supreme Court rejects bid to overturn Pennsylvania result

The US Supreme Court has rejected a challenge against President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania.

Republicans in the state wanted to overturn certification of the result, but justices rejected the request in a one sentence ruling.

It is a blow to President Donald Trump, who has previously suggested without evidence that the election result would be settled in the Supreme Court.

Mr Trump lost his bid for re-election last month.

Since then he and his supporters have launched dozens of lawsuits questioning the vote results. None have come close to overturning Mr Biden’s victory.