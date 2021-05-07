Supermodel becomes mother to baby girl

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has become the mother of a baby girl.

The 50-year-old announced the news on Instagram as she shared a picture of her hand holding the baby’s feet.

Designer Marc Jacobs was among those to congratulate the London-born model, who had not previously revealed that she was to become a mother.

No further details about the new baby have been made available, but during a 2017 interview with the Evening Standard, Ms Campbell spoke about wanting to become a mother.

The catwalk star was discovered as a schoolgirl and went on to become the first black British model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

She is also known for her charity work, and in 2005 founded Fashion For Relief, a charity merging fashion and philanthropy.