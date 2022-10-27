Sunak makes parliament debut as PM, axes more truss policies

[Source: US News]

Rishi Sunak faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain’s prime minister on Wednesday, promising to restore economic stability after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult.

Sunak ripped up more of predecessor Liz Truss’ flagship policies, reinstating a moratorium on fracking for shale gas that Truss had lifted.

Sunak’s spokeswoman says there are plans for large-scale deregulation of the economy, part of Truss’ vision to unleash economic growth which is also under review.

Sunak, who took office on Tuesday, has appointed a government that mixes allies with experienced ministers from the administrations of his two immediate predecessors, Truss and Boris Johnson, as he tries to tackle Britain’s multiple economic problems.

One of his first acts was to delay a key economic statement by more than two weeks, until November 17, so the government can use the most accurate possible forecasts as it seeks to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.