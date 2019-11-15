Suicide bombing at Kabul education centre kills 18

At least 18 people have been killed and dozens wounded in a suicide bomb attack outside an education centre in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The explosion at the private facility, which offers courses for students in higher education, occurred late in the afternoon.

The building usually hosts hundreds of students.

Many have been taken to hospital. There are fears the death toll may rise.

The Islamic State group said it was behind the attack in messages posted on its social media channels, but did not provide any evidence.

Earlier, the Taliban denied involvement in the attack.

The interior ministry says a suicide bomber wanted to enter the education centre.

The spokesman added that the attacker was identified by security guards “after which he detonated his explosives in an alley”.