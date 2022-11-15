Sudden death in Auckland's Silverdale, police investigating

[Source: 1News]

A second person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition, according to police.

“At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained,” police said in a statement.

1News understands a couple as well as a sibling lived at the address.

Neighbours said the street was “usually quiet, with lots of families”.

No one 1News spoke to heard anything until police arrived.

A police forensics team is attending the property at the centre of the incident, which is cordoned off with emergency tape.

No one else is being sought by police over the death.