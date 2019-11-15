World
Sudan sentences 29 to death for teacher's killing in custody
December 31, 2019 6:30 am
A Sudanese court has sentenced 29 intelligence officers to death for the torture and killing of a teacher.
Ahmad al-Khair, 36, died in custody in February following his arrest for taking part in protests against then President Omar al-Bashir’s government.
These are the first sentences handed down over the crackdown on pro-democracy activists in the months before Bashir was toppled in April.
The prosecution said the death sentences were a just punishment.
After the sentencing, the judge asked al-Khair’s brother, Sa’d, whether he wanted the 29 men to be pardoned – but he said he wanted them to be executed instead.
A lawyer for the defence said he would appeal.
The court found that Ahmad Al-Khair was beaten and tortured to death by the officers at a detention centre in the eastern state of Kassala.