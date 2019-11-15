Succession wins best drama series at the 77th Golden Globe awards

“Succession” has won best drama series at the 77th Golden Globe awards that is currently underway in Los Angeles, California.

Stellan Skarsgard has won best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie for HBO’s “Chernobyl”

Russell Crowe also bagged an award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for “The Loudest Voice”

Article continues after advertisement

Presenter Jennifer Aniston said that the Australian actor was at home “protecting his family from devastating bushfires,” but read aloud from a statement Crowe sent.

Laura Dern won best supporting actress for “Marriage Story.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

#GoldenGlobes winner Ramy Youssef discusses the modern representation of family in his show Ramy backstage after his big win. pic.twitter.com/EltDEY4lgW — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Here’s the cast of Fleabag (@fleabag) before they won… and Ramy Youssef (@ramy) after he won! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GKX8NQFoyX — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieren Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God In Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Brian Cox tells the HFPA who he’d most like to see guest star on Succession after winning Best Actor – TV Drama at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/VqSELVSpIM — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED

Frozen 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

The winning team behind Best Animated Film Missing Link discusses how many years they put into their movie and get out some more thank you’s that they didn’t make it to on stage. pic.twitter.com/w7EFFk7Bkr — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

After their big win at the #GoldenGlobes, the cast of Fleabag discusses the origins of the show and how far they’ve come. pic.twitter.com/GO754Yomzv — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE

“Beautiful Ghosts, ” Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again, ” Rocketman

“Into The Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Coleman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman discusses her unexpected win and unexpected career ambitions with the HFPA backstage after winning for Best Actress – TV Drama. pic.twitter.com/c2476DPk9o — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Marin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Big winner Stellan Skarsgård discusses what his Chernobyl role means to him and the importance of powerful television backstage with the HFPA at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/9ZBiYyBNNp — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brat Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Targon Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Ana De Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

[Source: news.avclub and AP]