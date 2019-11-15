World
Succession wins best drama series at the 77th Golden Globe awards
January 6, 2020 4:47 pm
“Succession” has won best drama series at the 77th Golden Globe awards that is currently underway in Los Angeles, California.
Stellan Skarsgard has won best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie for HBO’s “Chernobyl”
Russell Crowe also bagged an award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for “The Loudest Voice”
Presenter Jennifer Aniston said that the Australian actor was at home “protecting his family from devastating bushfires,” but read aloud from a statement Crowe sent.
Laura Dern won best supporting actress for “Marriage Story.
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
#GoldenGlobes winner Ramy Youssef discusses the modern representation of family in his show Ramy backstage after his big win. pic.twitter.com/EltDEY4lgW
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Here’s the cast of Fleabag (@fleabag) before they won… and Ramy Youssef (@ramy) after he won! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GKX8NQFoyX
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieren Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God In Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Brian Cox tells the HFPA who he’d most like to see guest star on Succession after winning Best Actor – TV Drama at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/VqSELVSpIM
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED
Frozen 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
The winning team behind Best Animated Film Missing Link discusses how many years they put into their movie and get out some more thank you’s that they didn’t make it to on stage. pic.twitter.com/w7EFFk7Bkr
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
After their big win at the #GoldenGlobes, the cast of Fleabag discusses the origins of the show and how far they’ve come. pic.twitter.com/GO754Yomzv
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE
“Beautiful Ghosts, ” Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again, ” Rocketman
“Into The Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Coleman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman discusses her unexpected win and unexpected career ambitions with the HFPA backstage after winning for Best Actress – TV Drama. pic.twitter.com/c2476DPk9o
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Marin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Big winner Stellan Skarsgård discusses what his Chernobyl role means to him and the importance of powerful television backstage with the HFPA at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/9ZBiYyBNNp
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Gudnadottir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brat Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Targon Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Ana De Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
[Source: news.avclub and AP]