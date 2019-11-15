Home

Students held as marches mark new term

BBC
September 2, 2020 6:35 am

Belarus police have detained a number of students as they marked the start of the academic year

Columns of students from universities in the capital Minsk marched along Independence Avenue and gathered in Victory Square.

Mr Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, insisted he had the support of millions of Belarusians.

Article continues after advertisement

“I don’t want my country to be cut into pieces,” he said.

If “alternative forces” came to power there would be “slaughter – much worse than what happened in Ukraine”, he was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency.

image captionMaria Kolesnikova is the only one of three opposition figures who fought the election still in Belarus

Meanwhile, one of the leading opposition figures in Belarus, Maria Kolesnikova, has announced she is forming a new party called “Together”.

 

