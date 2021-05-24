‘Stronger together’: Myanmar, Russia parade military relationship

Myanmar’s military usually marks Armed Forces Day with a grand parade in the country’s capital.

Last year, as the generals celebrated the occasion with its usual pomp, security forces across the country launched lethal attacks against protesters opposed to the February coup, killing some 160 civilians in a single day.

This year, they are facing accusations from the United Nations and others of committing atrocities that amount to crimes against humanity.

The United States, Britain and Canada all announced new sanctions on Saturday – targeting arms dealers and the air force.

But the military has not let its international isolation dampen the mood.

It has been preparing for Sunday’s parade for several weeks, and it appears Russia – a fellow outcast after its February invasion of Ukraine – will once again be an honoured guest.