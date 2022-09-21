Strikes could bring UK railways to a standstill

[Source: CNN]

Labor unions in the United Kingdom offered the country a brief relief from a wave of strike action during the period of national mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Now, one day after the monarch’s funeral, strikes are back on as workers press their claims for better pay and conditions and annual inflation hovers around 10%.

Earlier this month, rail and postal worker unions paused plans to walk out over demands for higher pay in the wake of the Queen’s death.

Article continues after advertisement

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers says more than 40,000 workers spanning 14 train operators and Network Rail, will strike for 24 hours on October 1 in a dispute over pay, job security and conditions.