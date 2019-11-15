Strict COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Manchester

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed strict coronavirus restrictions on England’s second-largest city.

This is after talks with officials in Greater Manchester failed to reach an agreement on financial support for people whose livelihoods will be hit by the new measures.

Johnson, who has been struggling to impose his plan for localised restrictions on restive regions, said he “bitterly” regrets ordering measures that would damage businesses, but stressed that not acting would put lives and the health care system in Manchester at risk.

Article continues after advertisement

Britain’s government and local politicians have been standing off for days over the effectiveness of a three-tier alert system Johnson introduced last week. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has been fighting for more financial support for workers and businesses affected by the restrictions in his region of almost 3 million people.

Greater Manchester joins the Liverpool and Lancashire regions of northwest England which have been placed in Tier 3, the highest level.