World

'Strange' employee kills eight at train yard

@BBCWorld
May 27, 2021 3:38 pm
[Source: BBC]

An employee fatally shot eight people at a California train yard before turning the gun on himself as police closed in.

The shooting took place at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose.

Officials say the victims include multiple transit employees.

Article continues after advertisement

The gunman opened fire early at around 06:45 local time on Wednesday in the VTA light rail yard.

According to a local CBS station, the attack unfolded during an employee meeting.

