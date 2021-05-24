Home

World

Stowaway found in South Africa plane wheel at Amsterdam airport

| @BBCWorld
January 24, 2022 12:08 pm
[Source: BBC]

Dutch police say they have found a stowaway alive in the wheel section of a plane that landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport from South Africa.

Flights from Johannesburg to Amsterdam take about 11 hours, with the cargo plane believed to have made one stop, in Nairobi, Kenya.

It is very unusual for stowaways on long flights to survive, due to the cold and low oxygen at high altitudes.

Article continues after advertisement

The man’s age and nationality have not yet been determined, police say.

According to Dutch broadcaster NOS, the man’s body temperature was raised at the scene and by the time an ambulance arrived, he was able to answer basic questions.

A spokesperson for freight carrier Cargolux confirmed in an email to Reuters that the stowaway had been on a flight operated by Cargolux Italia.

According to flight data, the only Cargolux freight flight from Johannesburg to Schiphol on Sunday also made a stop in Nairobi. It is not known if the man boarded the plane in South Africa or Kenya.

