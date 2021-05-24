Storm Ida kills at least 41 across four states

More than 41 people are dead after flash flooding and tornadoes hit the north-east US

Some people were trapped in flooded basements; one body was retrieved from a vehicle

Almost all New York subway lines are closed

Article continues after advertisement

President Joe Biden warns of a “climate crisis” and says the US “must be better prepared” in the future

Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power in Louisiana

It could take weeks to restore power to residents in the state