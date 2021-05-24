World
Storm Ida kills at least 41 across four states
September 3, 2021 10:49 am
[Source: BBC]
More than 41 people are dead after flash flooding and tornadoes hit the north-east US
Some people were trapped in flooded basements; one body was retrieved from a vehicle
Almost all New York subway lines are closed
President Joe Biden warns of a “climate crisis” and says the US “must be better prepared” in the future
Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power in Louisiana
It could take weeks to restore power to residents in the state
