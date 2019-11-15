Storm Dennis:Fears for Severn towns amid fresh flood warnings

Homes along the River Severn in Shropshire have been evacuated, amid fears that flood barriers could be breached in the coming hours.

Houses and a pub near Ironbridge have been submerged by rising waters and the pressure has cracked road surfaces.

Around the UK, more than 150 flood warnings remain in place, including six severe – or “danger to life” – warnings.

The River Wye at Monmouth, in Wales, has reached its highest recorded level.

Among the worst affected areas are south Wales, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire, where major incidents have been declared.

West Mercia Police said an estimated 384 properties have been “significantly impacted” by flooding in Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire.

Water levels are expected to rise in Bewdley, Worcestershire, and there are concerns it could flow around one of the local flood barriers at Beales Corner.

Currently, there are six severe flood warnings in England, covering the rivers Lugg, Severn, and Wye.