Storm Ciara: Floods and travel disruption as UK hit by severe gales

Heavy rain and gusts of wind reaching more than 90mph have brought widespread flooding and travel disruption as Storm Ciara hits the UK.

Trees were toppled, buildings were damaged and some homes had to be evacuated as rivers burst their banks.

Thousands of people are without electricity and sporting events have been cancelled due to the weather.

Airlines have also cancelled hundreds of flights, while several rail firms have urged passengers not to travel.

Ferry passengers also face delays and cancellations, and drivers have been warned to take extra care.

Large parts of the UK are covered by an amber warning for very strong winds, with the Met Office advising that large waves in coastal areas and flying debris could cause injuries.