'Stop it now.' Biden hits out at vaccine misinformation

@BBCWorld
December 22, 2021 10:05 am

More now from Joe Biden’s address at the White House, where the US president criticised those promoting misinformation about coronavirus vaccines.

He said it was Americans’ “patriotic duty” to get vaccinated, as he accused social media platforms and cable TV channels of pushing untrue claims about the jabs.

“The unvaccinated are responsible for their own choices,” Biden said.

But he added: “Those choices have been fuelled by dangerous misinformation on cable TV and social media.

These companies and personalities are making money peddling misinformation.

“It is wrong. It’s immoral. I call on the purveyors of these lies to stop it. Stop it now.”

While he did not name any company or person specifically, the White House has been critical of Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Biden has also urged Facebook to do more to tackle misinformation on its platforms.

