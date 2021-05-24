Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Four new mist-blower to boost SCC decontamination effort|Youth arrested for not wearing masks|Staff at Nanuya Island Resort fully vaccinated|City Council shifts to online payment|431 COVID-19 cases with three deaths|Seven-day average increases to 285 cases|COVID-19 vaccination is vital: Dr Devi|Over eight percent population fully vaccinated|Bank forecasts further economic contraction|Services suspended at Suva Immigration Office|Police to question birthday party attendees|Don’t wait for health teams: Doctor Tudravu|Ministry explores potential of vaccinating pregnant women|Police officer among those arrested for breaches|Protocols to allow re-opening of retail sector|Island Pharmacy in Ba decontaminated|Two businesses in Ba closed due to suspected COVID-19 cases |Villages along the Coral Coast on high alert|Volunteer First Responders continue to support frontliners|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|Taveuni Tourism Association fighting vaccination hesitancy|COVID-19 cases grow, new area of concern in Lautoka|20% of infections could become severely ill|Response strategy changes, severe cases take priority|Domestic repatriation program on hold|
Full Coverage

World

Still possible to find survivors, Biden says

| @BBCWorld
July 2, 2021 2:36 pm
[Source: BBC]

US President Joe Biden has said it is still possible to find survivors in the rubble of a building that collapsed last week near Miami in Florida.

Speaking after meeting families of people who died or are still missing, he said they were going “through hell”, and that federal funding for the rescue effort would continue for a month.

He also said it was essential to find out what caused the collapse.

Article continues after advertisement

Eighteen bodies have been recovered but 145 people are still unaccounted for.

Rescue efforts resumed on Thursday evening after a 15-hour halt amid concerns about the stability of the remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South. Nobody has been pulled alive from the rubble since the first hours after the disaster.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said officials were planning for the possible demolition of the remaining structure, and a decision would need to be made “extremely carefully and methodically,” given how it would affect the search-and-rescue mission.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.