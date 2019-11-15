Steve Linick: Democrats probe Trump's firing of inspector general

US Democrats have launched an investigation into President Donald Trump’s firing of the state department’s internal watchdog.

Inspector General Steve Linick was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for suspected abuse of office, reports say.

But he was sacked late on Friday after Mr Trump said he no longer commanded his full confidence.

Article continues after advertisement

The move prompted angry criticism from senior Democrats in Congress.

They accused Mr Trump of retaliating against public servants who want to hold his administration to account. Mr Linick was the third official responsible for monitoring government misconduct to be dismissed in recent weeks.