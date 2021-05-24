Steve Bannon surrenders to face contempt charges

Trump ally Steve Bannon has surrendered to authorities to face contempt of Congress charges after refusing to give evidence about the Capitol riot.

Mr Bannon defied a summons to testify on what he knew about plans for the protest that ended with Trump supporters storming Congress.

On Friday, the Justice Department formally charged Mr Bannon, a former Trump White House strategist.

He now faces up to a year in prison and a $100,000 (£74,429) fine.

Mr Bannon, 67, surrendered to officials at the FBI’s Washington DC field office on Monday morning.

Supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the US Congress building on 6 January as results of the 2020 election were being certified inside.

Mr Trump, a Republican, has refused to acknowledge losing the election to Democratic President Joe Biden last year, making claims – without evidence – of mass voter fraud.

Mr Bannon was indicted on one count of refusing to appear for a deposition and one count of refusing to provide subpoenaed documents to a committee investigating the riot.