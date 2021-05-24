Home

World

Steve Bannon surrenders to face contempt charges

@BBCWorld
November 16, 2021 10:04 am
[Source: BBC]

Trump ally Steve Bannon has surrendered to authorities to face contempt of Congress charges after refusing to give evidence about the Capitol riot.

Mr Bannon defied a summons to testify on what he knew about plans for the protest that ended with Trump supporters storming Congress.

On Friday, the Justice Department formally charged Mr Bannon, a former Trump White House strategist.

Article continues after advertisement

He now faces up to a year in prison and a $100,000 (£74,429) fine.

Mr Bannon, 67, surrendered to officials at the FBI’s Washington DC field office on Monday morning.

Supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the US Congress building on 6 January as results of the 2020 election were being certified inside.

Mr Trump, a Republican, has refused to acknowledge losing the election to Democratic President Joe Biden last year, making claims – without evidence – of mass voter fraud.

Mr Bannon was indicted on one count of refusing to appear for a deposition and one count of refusing to provide subpoenaed documents to a committee investigating the riot.

