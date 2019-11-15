Home

Steve Bannon charged with fraud over Mexico wall funds

BBC
August 21, 2020 7:15 am

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been arrested and charged with fraud over a fundraising campaign to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Mr Bannon and three others defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with the “We Build the Wall” campaign, which raised $25m (£19m), the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said.

Mr Bannon received more than $1m, at least some of which he used to cover personal expenses, it alleged.

He is due to appear in court later.

Mr Bannon was a key architect of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election victory. His right-wing anti-immigration ideology fuelled Mr Trump’s “America First” campaign.

He was reportedly arrested on a 150-foot (45m) yacht in Connecticut by agents from the US Postal Inspection Service, which investigates fraud cases.

