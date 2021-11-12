Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon has been charged with contempt of Congress after refusing to testify about the US Capitol riot on 6 January.

The right-wing media executive had been summoned to testify about what he knew about plans for the riot.

His lawyers argued that his communications involving the former president were protected.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Bannon could now face up to a year in prison and a $100,000 (£74,522) fine.

This is the first such indictment to come out of the committee’s probe of the 6 January insurrection.

Lawmakers are considering similar contempt charges against Mr Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who also refused to comply with a subpoena.