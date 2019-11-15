Stars set for One World: Together At Home concert

A star-studded concert is taking place later to support frontline workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

The One World: Together At Home show will see more than 100 artists including the Rolling Stones and Billie Eilish play live from their homes.

Lady Gaga, who helped organise the concert, will also perform.

The eight-hour event run by the Global Citizen movement and the World Health Organization (WHO) is being live-streamed and broadcast on TV.

The event will also be telling real-life stories of nurses and doctors fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Proceeds generated from the concert will go to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

But Lady Gaga has made clear that the show is not a fundraising telethon and will focus on entertainment and messages of solidarity.