Staff told to work overtime as virus spikes demand

Workers at Amazon’s UK warehouses are being told to work overtime to tackle huge demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite government calls to restrict social contact.

The GMB union says that workers across at least four different sites were informed that they had to work “compulsory overtime” from Monday.

National officer Mick Rix said Amazon had put “profit before safety”.

Amazon said it was working to ensure it can continue to deliver to customers.

Compulsory overtime means that some employees must work additional hours as requested by an employer – if their contract says so.