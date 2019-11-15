Home

Staff force Louvre closure over infection fears

| @BBCWorld
March 2, 2020 6:39 am

The Louvre museum in Paris has remained shut amid concerns over France’s coronavirus outbreak.

Staff at the Louvre – the most visited museum in world – voted “almost unanimously” not to open on Sunday, a union representative said.

On Saturday the French government banned all indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people, in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

France has reported 100 cases of the Covid-19 disease. Two people have died.

