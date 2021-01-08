Sriwijaya Air plane's flight data recorder retrieved

Indonesian search teams have retrieved one of the two “black boxes”of a plane that crashed on Saturday.

The Boeing 737 plane crashed into the Java Sea killed all 62 people on board.

The flight data recorder was brought ashore, but the teams are still trying to locate the cockpit voice recorder.

The authorities hope that data from the black boxes can give vital clues on the possible cause of the crash.

The 26-year-old aircraft passed an airworthiness inspection last month.

It was still functioning and intact before it crashed, preliminary results showed.

Flight SJ182 was en route from the capital Jakarta to the city of Pontianak on Borneo island.