Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa faces 'terrible, massive protests' unless he quits

Thousands of protesters stormed the president's palace on Saturday, forcing him to flee. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

Sri Lanka will see a “terrible, massive strike” and huge demonstrations if the president and prime minister do not quit by Wednesday, protest organisers and union leaders have warned.

This is the day President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has promised to resign after he fled crowds who stormed his palace, but many worry he won’t keep his word.

A furious public blames him for their worst economic crisis in decades.

Sri Lankans are struggling with rolling power cuts and fuel and food shortages.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said he would step down once an all-party interim government is set up following Mr Rajapaksa’s departure.

But many Sri Lankans want him to leave immediately too – because once Mr Rajapaksa departs, under Sri Lanka’s constitution, Mr Wickremesinghe would automatically become acting president for 30 days.

“If they do not go by the 13th [of July], we will restart the protests on a different level,” protest organiser Father Jeevantha Peiris told the BBC.

“The trade unions and civil rights groups confirm from the 14th onwards they will start a terrible, massive strike along with all the protests.” A union leader later confirmed this.

Student leader Wasantha Mudalige warned if the two leaders “try to fool the people, we will take drastic actions and it will be much more intense” than the mass protests on Saturday in the capital, Colombo.

Thousands had swarmed the presidential palace forcing Mr Rajapaksa, an authoritarian leader whose family has dominated the island’s politics for almost two decades, to flee. His whereabouts are currently unclear.

Amid uncertainty on the eve of his expected departure, organisers of the Aragalaya protest movement – named after the Sinhalese word for “struggle” – announced a list of demands at a public meeting with political parties and trade unions at Colombo library.

Besides demands for the resignations of the two leaders and everyone in their government, they also called for the executive presidency to be abolished, immediate economic relief and a People’s Council to advise the government.

They also want the country’s coffers, which most believe were drained by corruption, to be replenished. How this would be achieved is not clear.

Representatives of political parties in parliament were present and said they agreed with the protesters’ points, with one lawmaker even saying sorry for allowing the country to slide into economic crisis under their watch.

“To my other parliamentarians: we should apologise and rectify the situation, and be accountable to the people,” he said as the dozens-strong crowd clapped.