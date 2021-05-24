Sri Lanka faces econimic crisis

Sri Lanka is facing a growing economic crisis. People have been taking to the streets to protest, in a rare show of unity for the island nation that for decades has been riven by divisions.

Sri Lanka was the jewel of the Indian Ocean: a thriving tourist destination, one of Lonely Planet’s top travel picks.

Now the island paradise is in turmoil.

Its population of 22 million face dire food and fuel shortages, and power cuts that can last for hours.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets over the last few weeks, demanding the government step down over the crisis.

The country is a big importer of food and other products, but it’s been spending beyond its means for years.

Then Covid-19 hit and its biggest economic earner – tourism – was wiped out.

Reports show that small protests around the country have now grown even more with more concern for the safety of civilians.