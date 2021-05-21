Home

World

Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

| @BBCWorld
May 21, 2021 4:07 pm
China is ramping up relief efforts in Sri Lanka, which experts say could strengthen its influence there [Source: BBC]

South Asia, a region with a combined population of nearly two billion people, is facing its worst health crisis in recent memory.

India and its neighbours are seeing a ferocious spike in coronavirus infections, leaving smaller countries like Sri Lanka particularly vulnerable.

However, China is ramping up its relief efforts in these countries, which experts say could strengthen its influence there.

On Friday, the streets of towns and cities across Sri Lanka will fall silent once again – people there will only be able to venture out of their homes for essentials until 25 May.

Like its neighbours, Sri Lanka largely coasted through a milder first wave last year, but has been seeing a recent surge in Covid cases which is threatening to overrun its healthcare system.

It is now reporting around 3,000 cases a day which is a more than 1,000% rise from a month ago.

And despite having a largely free, widely accessible public health system that is regarded as the best in the region, hospitals in the island nation of 21 million people are struggling to cope.

