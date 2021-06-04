World
Spending plan to rival China adopted
June 13, 2021 7:39 am
G7 leaders seeking to rival China have adopted a plan to support lower- and middle-income countries in building better infrastructure.
President Joe Biden said he wanted the US-backed Build Back Better World (B3W) plan to be a higher-quality alternative to a similar Chinese programme.
China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has helped finance trains, roads, and ports in many countries.
But it has been criticised for saddling some with debt.
In a statement at their summit in the English county of Cornwall, the G7 leaders said they would offer a “values-driven, high-standard and transparent” partnership.
However, details of how the G7 plan will be financed remain unclear. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the group was not yet at a stage to release financing for its initiative.