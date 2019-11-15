Spanish Government orders Madrid lockdown

The Spanish government has ordered a lockdown in the capital Madrid and surrounding areas badly affected by coronavirus after a rise in cases.

Under the new restrictions, residents will not be allowed to leave the area unless they have to make an essential journey.

However, Madrid’s regional government says the lockdown is not legally valid.

Greater Madrid accounts for more than a third of the 133,604 cases diagnosed in Spain over the past two weeks.

On Wednesday, a majority of Spain’s regional governments, who are in charge of healthcare, voted in favor of imposing restrictions in areas with more than 100,000 residents if they met three benchmarks – 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 35% COVID patient occupancy in intensive care units and positive results in 10% of tests.

Madrid, which has a rate of 780 infections per 100,000, already meets the criteria. However, it is not yet clear when the restrictions will be introduced.