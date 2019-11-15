Spanish deaths fall for fourth consecutive day

The daily number of coronavirus deaths has fallen in Spain for a fourth consecutive day, boosting hopes the country has passed the outbreak’s peak.

Monday’s increase of 637 deaths means 13,055 have died in total.

The nation has more than 135,000 confirmed cases, the most in Europe, but new infections have been slowing.

Article continues after advertisement

In Italy, the number of new infections fell by 1,031 to 1,941 on Monday, but the death toll rose to 636 – more than 100 higher than the previous day.

Slowing infection rates in a number of European countries are raising hope that strict social distancing measures are curbing the spread of Covid-19 – the disease caused by the virus.

On Monday, Austria’s chancellor announced plans to start easing some of the restrictions in place because of the pandemic.