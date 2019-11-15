Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji's fourth COVID-19 case confirmed, Suva will not shutdown|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Vice-Chancellor’s driver charged|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|Fourth patient was infected overseas|Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon|Bainimarama urges Fijians to respect the restriction|Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas|More passengers come forward|BAF equips its staff|Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place|Less movements within Lautoka|Prepare for financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19|COVID-19 pandemic accelerating: WHO Chief|167 ATS staff affected by lockdown|FNPF will help in the obvious situation|Repatriation flight for Samoa flies tomorrow|40 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ|FRCS implements COVID-19 prevention measures|FNPF requests members to comply with precautionary measures|Fijians trying to return goods: FCCC|Plantation and Lomani Island Resort suspend operations|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|Kava bars take proactive measures|Police charge man, report another to Facebook|
Fiji Stories World Stories

World

Spanish army finds care home residents 'dead and abandoned'

| @BBCWorld
March 24, 2020 4:22 pm
Madrid's main funeral home says its workers lack the equipment to deal with Covid-19 victims [Source:BBC]

Spanish soldiers helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic have found elderly patients in retirement homes abandoned and, in some cases, dead in their beds, the defence ministry has said.

Spanish prosecutors said an investigation had been launched.

The military has been brought in to help disinfect care homes in Spain, one of Europe’s worst hit countries.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, an ice rink in Madrid is to be used as a temporary mortuary for Covid-19 victims, officials said.

On Monday Spain recorded its highest daily death toll – 462 – bringing the total to 2,182.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.