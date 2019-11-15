Home

Spain's former king confirmed to be in UAE

BBC
August 18, 2020 7:46 am
Juan Carlos is under investigation in Spain, as well as in Switzerland. [Source: BBC]

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos has been living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 3 August, the Spanish royal palace has confirmed, putting an end to speculation over his whereabouts.

On 3 August, the ex-king made the shock announcement that he was leaving Spain amid a corruption investigation.

The 82-year-old travelled to the UAE on 3 August “and he remains there”, a spokesman said, giving no more details.

The ex-king’s finances are under scrutiny in a major corruption probe.

He denies any wrongdoing and has said he is available if prosecutors need to interview him.

