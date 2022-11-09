Spain's ex-king appeals in row with former lover

[Source: BBC]

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos is seeking legal immunity in a UK appeals court over harassment claims brought by his ex-mistress.

The hearing in London follows fresh allegations about his conduct by British resident Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein in a new podcast.

She accuses the ex-king of spying on and harassing her after their relationship broke down in 2012.

The former king, who abdicated in 2014, denies any wrongdoing.

Juan Carlos, who lives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), did not attend the hearing – and a ruling is expected in several weeks.

He is appealing against a High Court decision in March, which rejected his claim that English courts had no jurisdiction over the case because he has state immunity as a royal.

“Whatever special status the defendant retained under the law and constitution of Spain, he was no longer a ‘sovereign’ or ‘head of state’ so as to entitle him to personal immunity,” High Court judge Matthew Nicklin said at the time.

The former king was allowed to challenge part of that ruling. His lawyers are now making their case for immunity at the Court of Appeal in London for the period before he abdicated in 2014, when he was succeeded by his son Felipe VI.