Spain’s death toll surpasses China’s

RNZ
March 26, 2020 7:16 am
A health worker dressed in protective gear speaks to a motorist at a drive-through testing centre at a hospital in San Sebastian. Spain now has more than 47,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed the official figure from China, becoming the second highest in the world.

The number of deaths has risen by 738 in just 24 hours to a total of 3434 – a record spike for Spain.

By comparison, China has officially reported 3285 deaths, while Italy – the worst affected country – has 6820.

Spain’s prime minister will later ask MPs to extend his country’s state of emergency for another two weeks.

Lawmakers are expected to agree to Pedro Sánchez’s request for lockdown measures to stay in place until 11 April. Under the rules, people are banned from leaving home except for buying essential supplies and medicines, or for work.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for the virus, the government says. She was admitted to hospital on Sunday with respiratory symptoms.

