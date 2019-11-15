World
Spain to keep registry of those who refuse COVID vaccine
December 29, 2020 1:25 pm
The elderly are among those receiving the first wave of vaccinations in Spain. [Source: BBC]
Spain is to set up a registry of people who refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus and share it with other European Union nations, the health minister has said.
Salvador Illa said the list would not be made accessible to the public or to employers.
He said the way to defeat the virus was “to vaccinate all of us – the more the better”.
Spain has been one of the countries in Europe worst affected by the virus.
