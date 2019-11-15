Home

World

Spain to keep registry of those who refuse COVID vaccine

| @BBCWorld
December 29, 2020 1:25 pm
The elderly are among those receiving the first wave of vaccinations in Spain. [Source: BBC]

Spain is to set up a registry of people who refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus and share it with other European Union nations, the health minister has said.

Salvador Illa said the list would not be made accessible to the public or to employers.

He said the way to defeat the virus was “to vaccinate all of us – the more the better”.

Article continues after advertisement

Spain has been one of the countries in Europe worst affected by the virus.

