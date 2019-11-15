Spain should not be too quick to restart tourism industry, government official says

Spain, one of the world’s top travel destinations, should not fully restart its tourism industry until the European Union reopens its internal and external borders, a senior Spanish government official said on Wednesday.

“A big part of our economy depends on the movements of international visitors and of Spaniards,” said the official. “But we have to have a health system that can take care of anyone who’s in Spain. That’s the fundamental issue.”

Some 200 German owners of holiday homes on Spain’s Mediterranean islands such as Mallorca and Ibiza, wrote to the regional president this month, requesting they be allowed back to their properties as soon as Spain’s lockdown is lifted.

Article continues after advertisement

A spokesperson for the Balearic regional government president, Francina Armengol, provided CNN with a copy of the reply she sent to the German homeowners, saying that Spain is working on reopening, but its first priority is “the safety of people and avoiding the expansion of the virus.”

Spain has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the United States.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Spain was the world’s second biggest international tourist destination, with 83 million visitors, just behind France, the UN’s World Tourism Organization reported for 2018, the most recent figures available.

The COVID-19 outbreak served a blow to Spain’s tourism sector, which is 12.3% of GDP and accounts for 2.6 million jobs, according to the Tourism Ministry.