Spain records more than 100K daily COVID cases

Associated Press | @AP
December 31, 2021 10:35 am
Guests crowd the Harambe village area of Disney's Animal Kingdom, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, as Walt Disney World's four Florida theme parks are filled to near-capacity for the New Year's Eve holiday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla [Source: AP]

New coronavirus cases have hit the tenth daily record in Spain, with an unprecedented 161,688 new confirmed infections as the fast-spreading omicron variant takes the reins.

According to figures released by Spain’s Health Ministry, Thursday was the second day in a row when new cases soared over the 100,000 mark.

The 14-day contagion rate, which informs policymakers’ response to the pandemic, rose to 1,775 new cases per 100,000 residents nationally. That’s up from 1,508 the day before. The northern Navarra region recorded more than twice the national average.

Spanish officials have taken pride in a successful vaccination rollout that has led to more than 80% of the country’s 47 million people having gotten two vaccine doses.

On Thursday, health officials announced that 80% of those 60 and older had already received a booster shot.

