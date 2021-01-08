Spain races to clear snow before temperatures drop

Spain is in a race against time to clear roads covered by heavy snow and get COVID vaccines and food supplies to areas affected by Storm Filomena.

As much as 50cm (20 inches) of snow fell on Madrid, one of the worst-hit areas, between Friday night and Saturday.

At least four people died and thousands of travellers were left stranded.

Forecasters have warned temperatures could plunge overnight on Sunday, turning the snow to ice.

The Spanish government said it had taken extra steps – including police-escorted convoys – to ensure its expected shipment of some 300,000 coronavirus vaccines can be distributed as planned to regional health authorities on Monday.