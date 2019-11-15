Spain PM urges caution as COVID-19 movement limit lifts

Spain’s state of alert, which limits the movement of citizens to help contain the virus, will end at midnight.

Spain’s prime minister has urged caution as limits on movement within the country are lifted.

Pakistan reported 153 fatalities in a new daily record for coronavirus deaths as infections in the South Asian nation continued to rise.

Article continues after advertisement

Brazil has passed one million coronavirus cases and approached 50,000 deaths, making it second only to the United States in both infections and deaths.

German biopharmaceutical company CureVac has started a clinical trial for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

More than 458,000 people have died as a result of the new coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. At least 8.6 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus around the world and more than 4.2 million have recovered.