Spain passes one million COVID-19 cases

Spain has recorded more than one million coronavirus cases, becoming the first western European country to pass that landmark figure.

On Wednesday the country reported 16,973 infections and 156 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Since its first diagnosed case on 31 January, Spain has now recorded a total of 1,005,295 infections.

It is the sixth nation worldwide to report one million cases after the US, India, Brazil, Russia and Argentina.

Europe has seen a surge in new infections over the last few months, forcing governments to bring in strict new regulations to try and control outbreaks and ensure hospitals do not become overwhelmed.